Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a visit to Bulgaria

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on an official visit to Bulgaria. In Sofia, he will hold talks with his Bulgarian counterpart Velislava Petrova, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The meeting will be held at the MFA building. The talks will focus on bilateral relations between Bulgaria and China, as well as opportunities for expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The two ministers will also exchange positions on current international issues.

A joint statement for the media is planned after the talks. No specific agreements or signed agreements were announced at the start of the visit.

Four-country tour

The visit to Bulgaria is part of Wang Yi's diplomatic tour of Europe and the Caucasus. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it includes Azerbaijan, Croatia, Montenegro and Bulgaria and will last from October 14 to 20.

„Wan Yi will visit Azerbaijan, Croatia, Montenegro and Bulgaria from October 14 to 20“, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced.

Prior to his visits, Wang Yi participated as a special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, held in Baku.

Wan Yi is a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. His upcoming talks in Sofia are the highest level of official diplomatic contact between Bulgaria and China, announced in the program of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.

Sources: mfa.bg, fmprc.gov.cn