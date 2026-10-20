Stoyanov: It is not clear what the remains of the "Chelsea-3" are

It is still not clear what the remains of the hit ship "Chelsea-3" are - from drones or from the explosion that damaged the vessel. This was stated by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, after Transport Minister Georgi Peev announced that "certain remains" were found on board.

“I have no idea what remains and what they are about and whether Minister Peev was specifically talking about remains from drones or the remains resulting from the explosion“, said Stoyanov. He called on the investigating authorities to establish the facts before drawing conclusions about the origin of the attack.

The remains will be analyzed

Georgi Peev said that the found parts will be analyzed by the Bulgarian services. According to him, if they do not have the necessary technical capabilities, assistance will be sought from partner organizations with experience in such investigations.

“When we are ready with the results, the public will be duly informed“, said the transport minister. He did not specify where exactly the remains were found or whether they were related to a drone.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the damage to the ship

The Military District Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has opened pre-trial proceedings into the incident with the “Chelsea-3“ in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. Military police are assisting the investigation, and the collected materials will be submitted for expert examination.

Investigators must establish the origin and type of explosive used in the attack. The ship's 15-member crew is also to be questioned before a judge.

„Chelsea-3“ was towed to the port of Burgas after severe damage to the hull. Three holes were found - two in the cargo hold area and one in the stern, where the control equipment is located. The damage led to the loss of control of the vessel.

In parallel with the investigation, a US naval aircraft Boeing P-8A Poseidon is patrolling the western part of the Black Sea. According to Stoyanov, the information collected is provided to NATO and can be used if necessary for further action.

Sources: bntnews.bg, eurocom.bg, dariknews.bg