Yotova: I voted for a strong Bulgaria with my own voice

Iliyana Yotova said that she voted for a strong and sovereign Bulgaria, which has its own voice on the international stage. After exercising her right to vote in the run-off in the presidential elections, she defined her choice as support for a “president of peace“ and for a peaceful future for young people.

“I voted for Bulgaria to be a strong country in a strong Europe, but also with its own foreign policy and backbone when it has to defend the most important thing – the national interest“, said Yotova.

The president called on citizens to vote and said that he expects a higher voter turnout. She also linked her message to the Day of the National Awakeners, congratulating the Bulgarians and pointing out that the country must be worthy of the revivalists who created the Bulgarian nation.

Iotova stated that the future president must respect and abide by the Constitution, and not change it according to the political situation. According to her, national consent must be sought through dialogue, and institutions must work for citizens, instead of blocking and sabotaging each other.

In her statement, she also commented on the upcoming submission of the state budget. Yotova said that the project is expected in the coming days and that the assessment of the European Commission is awaited, since this will be the first budget in euros.

As main priorities, she indicated the protection of the incomes of the poorest people, funds for mothers and limiting the increase in the price of heat and electricity in the coming months. Yotova said that the economic difficulties are felt not only in Bulgaria, but also in Europe, and expressed confidence that solutions will be found.

She called on the confrontation from the election campaign not to be transferred to the National Assembly. “I am sure that with the end of the campaign, this too will pass and there we will very wisely, very sensibly examine all the figures so that we can get through this crisis as smoothly as possible, I repeat – all together,“, said Yotova.

Regarding the actions of her political opponents, she said that she hopes they will stop the “hysteria” and admitted that some of them are looking for a preliminary explanation for a possible loss.