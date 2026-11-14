Weather today, forecast for Saturday, November 14: Cold front brings rain and a sharp drop in temperatures

A cold atmospheric front will pass through Bulgaria, bringing rain, thunderstorms and a significant drop in temperatures. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning for significant rainfall.

„A well-defined cold atmospheric front will pass through the country,“ the NIMH forecasts. Cloud cover will be significant, while fog will form in the lowlands during the morning hours. Rain will fall in many places, with thunderstorms possible in Central and Eastern Bulgaria. Rainfall will be heavy in the southeastern regions.

Winds will be moderate, predominantly from the northwest, while in Eastern Bulgaria they will shift to the north-northeast. With the influx of cold air, temperatures at 2 p.m. will range between 8° and 10° in many parts of Northern Bulgaria and between 16° and 18° in Southern Bulgaria. The maximum temperature in Sofia will be around 9°. From the northwest, the rain will stop before noon, after which the cloud cover will gradually break up.

Rain and snow in the mountains

It will be cloudy in the mountains, with rain. Above 1,700 metres, the rain will turn to snow. Moderate to strong northwesterly winds will blow, while the maximum temperature at 1,200 metres will be around 7°, and at 2,000 metres – around 3°. Temperatures between minus 4° and minus 2° are expected at Musala Peak, along with significant cloud cover and snow.

Along the Black Sea coast

Cloud cover along the coast will be significant, with rain. Along the southern Black Sea coast, rainfall will be heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures will be between 12° and 13° along the northern coast and between 17° and 19° along the southern coast. Seawater temperatures are 15°-16°, while the sea will be moderately rough, at 2-3 on the Beaufort scale.