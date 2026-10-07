The historic Alcazar Mosque in Thessaloniki reopens

The historic „Hamza Bey“ Mosque in Thessaloniki, known to locals as „Alcazar“, will reopen to visitors after the completion of a large-scale restoration. The official handover of the restored monument will take place on October 10.

The first visitors will be able to enter the building from October 11. After the restoration, it will be used as an exhibition and cultural space associated with the Thessaloniki Museums Organization MOMUS.

The restoration lasted 22 months

Work on the monument began in May 2024 and lasted 22 months. The project was implemented with funding from the European Recovery Fund, and the goal is to return the building to the cultural life of the city.

The “Hamza Bey“ Mosque is among the significant preserved Ottoman monuments in Thessaloniki. For decades, it was known as “Alcazar“ - a name that has become established in the city's recent history. After the restoration, the monument will have a new function, but will retain its role as a testament to the multi-layered past of Thessaloniki.

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