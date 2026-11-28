Only 53.5% of homes listed for sale in the UK between January and October 2024 reached a sale. Data from property market analysis company TwentyCi paints a picture of a market in which sellers are increasingly facing weaker demand, price pressure and significant regional disparities.

Average home prices fell by 1.2% in the year to 31 October. According to Lloyds Bank data, this was the sharpest annual decline since the end of 2023. Mortgage approvals for home purchases fell by 19.4% year on year in September, according to official data cited by PropertyWire.

London is the weakest market

The sharpest price decline was recorded in Greater London - 3.1% over the year. In South East and South West England, the decline was 2.4%. In Inner London, the likelihood of a property being sold is just 30%, says Stuart Ducker, Director of Strategic Solutions at TwentyCi.

Against this backdrop, Northern Ireland stands out with growth. The average value of properties there increased by 4.4% in the year to the end of October. The differences between the various parts of the country show that overall data for the UK market conceal significantly different conditions for sellers.

Apartments are harder to sell

Property type also matters greatly. The likelihood of an apartment being sold in the UK was 41% in 2024 up to the time of the study. Emily Williams, Director of Research at Savills, notes that there is still demand for family homes in Outer London, but supply is limited.

Earlier TwentyCi data cited by The Negotiator show that in 2023, just under 53% of properties that had left estate agents’ books went on to reach a sale. At the time, the share ranged from 38.7% in London to 78.3% in Scotland. This places the 2024 result in the context of a persistently low success rate for listings, rather than a short-term fluctuation in a single month.

Price is decisive

According to British agents, realistic pricing is the key condition for a sale. Alex Oppenheim, a director at John D Wood, advises sellers to ask agents for evidence of the prices of comparable properties and to check recent transactions through Rightmove and Zoopla.

“What matters is the difference between the home being sold and the home being bought, not the asking price of either one,” says Nick Mendes, technical director at mortgage broker John Charcol. According to him, buyers who are moving within the same area can benefit from lower prices, even when selling their own property at a lower valuation.

The most vulnerable are sellers who are not buying another property, as well as people moving to a smaller home who need a specific amount from the released equity. Buyers with small down payments also face a risk, as a fall in the price could result in negative equity - a situation in which the mortgage debt exceeds the value of the home.

Oppenheim recommends that sellers first present the property to the agency’s registered clients before listing it on the major platforms. The aim is to test interest in advance, but under current conditions the decisive factor remains the combination of price, location and property type.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be viewed at imot.bg