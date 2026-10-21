Amsterdam transforms old mall into new city district

The large-scale transformation of Amsterdamse Poort in the southeast of Amsterdam is entering a new phase. CBRE Investment Management has completed the renovation of one of the sectors of the complex and is starting the phased reconstruction of the next, with the wider project foreseeing the construction of hundreds of homes, new retail and restaurant space and infrastructure renovation.

Amsterdamse Poort opened in 1986 and was among the first large shopping centers built outside the central part of Amsterdam. Today, the complex has around 150 retail units, and the plan is to gradually transform it from a traditional shopping area into a multifunctional city center with housing, shops, restaurants, sports, entertainment and public spaces.

The renovation covers a total of around 15,000 sq m of retail and restaurant space. Cluster 3 has already been completed, where the shops have received new facades designed by the Rijnboutt architectural office, and the buildings have been modernized to improve their energy performance.

The next stage is the reconstruction of Cluster 2. Initially, the facades and commercial premises will be renovated, and the larger part of the construction activities is expected to begin in 2028. It will free up space for new shops, bars and restaurants, as well as for entertainment, sports and recreational functions.

Part of the project is also the relocation of the Lidl supermarket to Cluster 7. This will allow for a more serious reconstruction of its current block. A complete reconstruction of the P21 parking lot is also planned.

“We are investing not only in the quality of the buildings and the public space, but above all in an area that people enjoy visiting, spending time and meeting in,“ commented Bas Buvelo, Director “Asset Development“ at CBRE Investment Management.

A particularly significant part of the transformation is residential construction. CBRE IM's plans include around 660 new homes in several buildings. Among them is Block 3 on Hoogoorddreef, designed by BurtonHamfelt Urban Architecture.

The building will offer rental homes in different price segments, premises for public and commercial activities and a public parking lot with over 400 spaces.

There are currently approximately 2,000 homes in the wider Amsterdamse Poort area. By 2030, various investors, including CBRE IM, are expected to add around 1,100 more homes. These will include social housing, mid-rent apartments and private market properties.

The project is an example of the increasingly common model in European cities of transforming outdated shopping malls into mixed-use urban neighborhoods. Instead of expanding development to the periphery, existing complexes are being densified with housing and new functions, while simultaneously modernizing buildings and public spaces.

The transformation of Amsterdamse Poort is being carried out in stages, allowing shops and other facilities to continue operating during construction.

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