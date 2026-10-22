They are expropriating properties for the construction of the Vidin-Sofia railway line

The government decided to transfer to the Kirkovo Municipality, free of charge, the right of ownership over properties - private state property in the village of Tihomir, Brashlet locality. They have a total area of 1800 sq. m and will be used for the implementation of sanitary protection zones (SOP) - belts I around the captured natural springs "Hadzhisalieva Cheshma" and "Livadska" for drinking and domestic water supply to the village. The Kirkovo Municipality will have to transfer the properties back to the state if it does not fulfill the planned measures within 5 years of their acquisition. According to the decision, the regional governor of Kardzhali region must develop a control mechanism through which he can carry out periodic checks on the fulfillment of the conditions under which the properties are transferred to the ownership of Kirkovo municipality.

With another decision of the government, properties are expropriated - private property for the construction of a railway section between Vidin and Medkovets of the Vidin - Sofia railway line, which is included in the project “Design of the construction of the Vidin - Sofia railway line: Update of the project and preparation of the Vidin - Medkovets railway section“. The properties are located in the land of the village of Lagoshevtsi, Dimovo municipality, Vidin region. The object “Railway line “Vidin - Sofia“ is part of the railway highway “Mezdra South - Ruska Byala and Mezdra - Vidin (state border with Romania)“. The funds for compensating the owners are at the expense of the National Company “Railway Infrastructure“. The decision can be appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court within 14 days of its notification to the interested parties in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Code.

Detailed statistics on the average prices of properties in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg