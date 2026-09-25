A man shot his neighbor with a gun in front of his child in Sofia

The prosecutor's office has brought to criminal responsibility a 48-year-old man who threatened to kill a neighbor and shot him with a gas gun in Sofia, the prosecution announced.

On September 22, in front of a block of flats in the residential area of "Ovcha Kupel", the accused threatened to kill his neighbor, telling him: "I will kill you".

The accused then pointed a gas pistol at the man and fired twice, one of which hit the victim in the neck.

The incident occurred after an argument between the two men, who are neighbors, and the victim's 7-year-old child witnessed the act.

The man was convicted, but was rehabilitated. He was detained for 72 hours, and permanent arrest was requested.