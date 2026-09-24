The Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office has requested the permanent detention of 23-year-old Vasil Mihaylov, known as the "prosecutor's son" from Pernik, Nova TV reports. The reason is a European arrest warrant issued in Greece, according to which he is wanted in connection with an investigation into several serious crimes.

The procedure in our country began after receiving information from the "International Operational Cooperation" Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The European arrest warrant was issued by the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Thrace based on an order from an investigator in Kavala.

According to the announcement by the Bulgarian prosecutor's office, the Greek authorities are looking for Mihaylov for alleged participation in an organized criminal group, causing grievous bodily harm and organized or armed robbery. For the crimes for which he is wanted, Greek law provides for a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The relevant acts are also crimes according to the Bulgarian Criminal Code.

The Kyustendil prosecutor's office has already ordered Mihaylov's detention for a period of up to 72 hours under the Extradition Act and the European Arrest Warrant. The court is yet to decide whether he will remain in custody within the framework of the procedure at the request of the Greek authorities.

Mihaylov is the son of the Pernik prosecutor Biser Mihaylov and became publicly known after a series of investigations into violence and other crimes. In May 2026, after more than ten months of hiding, he was discovered and detained in the capital's "Svoboda" district.

At the end of May, the prosecutor's office announced that Mihaylov had one effective sentence of one year and eight months in prison, determined after grouping sentences in two proceedings. One was related to a threat to kill and causing minor bodily harm, and the other - to threats to kill a woman with whom he had a relationship. After his arrest in May, he was taken to prison to serve the sentence.

There are other separate proceedings against him. In one of them, he was sentenced at first instance to four years in prison for part of the charges in a case of assault and a threat to kill, but as of May, this sentence was not final and the prosecutor's office had protested it. An investigation is also underway, in which Mihaylov is accused of crimes including coercion, kidnapping for profit, and threats to kill.