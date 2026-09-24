The Court of Appeal refused to release the 16-year-old accused of the murder on the Youth Hill in Plovdiv

The Court of Appeal in Plovdiv confirmed the most severe measure of detention “detention“ against a 16-year-old girl accused of complicity in the murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev on the Youth Hill. The decision of the magistrates comes after another appeal by the defense of the minor, the judicial institution reports.

Danger of influence on witnesses

The court hearing was held behind closed doors, with journalists' access completely restricted even to the Courthouse building itself. According to the magistrates, all legal grounds for the girl to remain behind bars continue to exist.

The court panel has categorically assessed that there is a real danger that she will influence key witnesses in the investigation, including by using social media profiles. In its reasoning, the court also takes into account the exceptional gravity of the crime under investigation, as well as the cruel manner in which, according to the evidence collected so far, it was committed.

The investigation of the crime

We recall that the body of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev was found in the area of the Youth Hill in Plovdiv. During the operational-search activities, law enforcement agencies collected indisputable evidence of violent death. Subsequently, the police detained a total of eight minors – six boys and two girls.

According to the state prosecution, the 16-year-old girl is directly involved in the serious criminal act. Investigators continue to work to clarify the exact role of each of the participants and the specific chronology of their actions.

Attorney Dimitar Markovski, who represents the victim's family, commented on the latest attempt to change the measure: "At this stage, it would be scandalous for any of the detainees to be released from custody".