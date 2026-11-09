Four Drivers Test Negative After Crash Near Ruse

The alcohol and drug tests of the four drivers involved in the crash near Ruse were negative. Six people were injured in the collision, said Daniela Malcheva, the regional spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior in Ruse.

The accident occurred on November 8 on the Ruse–Razgrad road, in the section between the junction for Kubrat and Ruse's „DZS“ district. The emergency call was received at 12:14 p.m.

According to the Ministry of Interior, four passenger cars collided one after another. The police team established that a 47-year-old driver had stopped his car in a lay-by beside the road before joining the traffic. His vehicle was hit by another car travelling in the same direction. Following the initial collision, two more vehicles crashed into each other.

„The alcohol and drug tests of the four drivers were negative,“ Daniela Malcheva said.

Four of the injured people sustained serious injuries and have been admitted for treatment. They are two men aged 24 and 20 and two women aged 49 and 18. Two other passengers were examined and diagnosed with minor injuries.

The causes of the crash near Ruse are still being investigated.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg