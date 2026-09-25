"Book Alley" is moving to Plovdiv next week

From September 28 to October 4, 2026, books will once again take center stage in the heart of Plovdiv. For seven days, „Central“ Square will host „Book Alley – Plovdiv“ – one of the established literary events that brings together publishers, authors and readers.

The event is organized by the „Bulgarian Book“ Association in partnership with the literary festival “Plovdiv Reads“.

Visitors will be able to stroll among the book stands, discover dozens of new and favorite titles and meet up close with the people behind the books. Literary initiatives, meetings and conversations with Bulgarian authors and publishers will complement the program and turn the Alley into a space for shared stories, new ideas and a love of reading.

A special highlight in this year's edition will be the participation of “Book Alley – Plovdiv“ in “Literature Night 2026“. On October 1st at 6:00 p.m., the Alley will become one of the “reading nests“ of the initiative dedicated to contemporary European literature and its translations into Bulgarian.

Within the framework of the “Night of Literature“ visitors will be able to hear literary excerpts every half hour – from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The initiative gives the audience the opportunity to experience various European authors, languages, themes and literary styles.

With its location in the very heart of the city, “Book Alley – Plovdiv“ will once again create a space in which books go beyond bookstores and libraries and readers meet in the urban environment.

The “Bulgarian Book“ Association invites Plovdiv residents and guests of the city to be part of the seven days dedicated to literature, reading and meetings between books and their readers.