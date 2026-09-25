Desi Tenekedjieva brings together nearly 100 artists at the National Palace of Culture

Desi Tenekedjieva and maestro Yordan Kamdzhalov bring together nearly 100 artists and musicians on the stage of Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture tonight, September 25. The large-scale spectacle "Love" will unite music, cinema, theater, ballet, dance and poetry in one production dedicated to the different faces of the strongest human feeling.

The project is conceived as a multimedia experience in which the individual arts do not simply alternate, but intertwine in a common stage narrative. At its center are world musical works and love stories, presented through orchestral music, acting performances, choreography and cinema.

The performance features the Genesis Orchestra under the baton of Yordan Kamdzhalov and dozens of performers from different generations and artistic fields. Among them is violinist Zornitsa Ilarionova. A total of 77 artists will take the stage, and together with the people behind her, the production team reaches nearly 100 people, NOVA reports.

Desi Tenekedzhieva is not only among the main figures of the performance, but also the driving force behind the project. The actress and producer has been developing initiatives for years that bring Bulgarian artists together with the international cultural scene, including through the “Stoyan Kambarev“ foundation.

“Lyubov“ promises to transform Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture into a space where classical music meets cinema and theater. The program includes works related to some of the most recognizable love stories in world art.

A special place is dedicated to music from cinema. The audience will hear themes from famous film works recreated with a large-scale orchestral sound, and the visual environment and stage performances will complement the musical narrative.

Maestro Yordan Kamdzhalov is known for his projects in which classical music goes beyond the traditional concert form. The Genesis Orchestra he created brings together musicians with the idea of a new reading of the classical repertoire and attracting a wider audience.

For Desi Tenekedzhieva, the performance continues her long-standing work between cinema, theater, music and production activities. The actress has participated in both Bulgarian and international productions and is among the active figures in supporting young Bulgarian artists.

The event at the National Palace of Culture is among the large-scale cultural events in Sofia at the end of September. The organizers define “Love“ as a performance without traditional genre boundaries, whose main theme remains universal – love in its various dimensions.

Sources: NOVA (nova.bg), National Palace of Culture (ndk.bg), “Stoyan Kambarev“ Foundation (stoyankambarev.org).