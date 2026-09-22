Nick Cave at 69: the man who turned darkness, love and loss into poetry

On September 22, 1957, Nicholas Edward Cave was born in the Australian city of Warragul, Victoria.

Today the world knows him simply as Nick Cave.

He is 69 years old and continues to make music, write books, work in films and appear on stage.

His career can hardly be described with the word “rock“.

Because Nick Cave is simultaneously a singer, songwriter, writer, screenwriter, composer and artist who, over the years, has transformed his personal experiences, religion, love, death and human pain into material for art.

The boy from the Australian countryside

Cave was born far from the major music centers.

He grew up in the Australian countryside, and his family later moved to Melbourne, where the young Nick began to move in musical and artistic circles.

Even then, literature occupied an important place in his life.

This would later become one of the most characteristic features of his music.

With Nick Cave, the text is never just an addition to the melody.

He is a story.

Sometimes a parable.

Sometimes a prayer.

Sometimes a confession.

The Birthday Party – the beginning of something unusual

In the late 70s, Cave was part of the band The Boys Next Door, which later became The Birthday Party.

The band moved to London and began to build a reputation for their raw, chaotic and extremely energetic style.

This is not music designed to be comfortable.

It is loud, dark and unpredictable.

The Birthday Party became one of the important bands of the post-punk scene, and Nick Cave gradually emerged as an artist with a completely recognizable presence.

But after the breakup of the band came the big turn.

1983 – The Bad Seeds appear

After The Birthday Party ended, Nick Cave formed Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

The group quickly began to build its own musical world.

The debut album “From Her to Eternity“ was released in 1984 and marked the beginning of a long history that continues to this day.

What sets the band apart is difficult to place in a single genre.

There's rock.

There's blues.

There's post-punk.

There's gospel.

There's classical influences.

There's almost literary drama.

And above all that is Cave's characteristic baritone voice.

„Red Right Hand“, „Into My Arms“ and “The Mercy Seat“

Over the years, Nick Cave has created songs that have gradually become part of musical culture far beyond Australia.

“The Mercy Seat“.

“Into My Arms“.

“Red Right Hand“.

“Where the Wild Roses Grow“.

The latter is a duet with Kylie Minogue and has become one of his most popular recordings.

And “Red Right Hand“ gets a new lease of life decades later, after it was used as the main theme song in the TV series “Peaky Blinders“.

It's a curious paradox.

Songs created in a completely different musical context find a new generation of listeners through film and television.

Nick Cave is not just a musician

Over the years, Cave has written novels and screenplays and worked actively for the cinema.

Together with his long-time musical partner Warren Ellis, he creates music for films and television productions.

Among their projects are “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford“, “The Proposition“ and “The Road“, as well as music for “Peaky Blinders“.

Thus, Cave's world gradually expanded far beyond the concert stage.

His songs began to sound like film scenes, and his film music often carried the same dark and dramatic atmosphere that we know from his albums.

Literature

Nick Cave is also a writer.

Among his most famous books is the novel “The Death of Bunny Munro“, which later became an audio-visual project.

This is further proof that Cave has never limited himself to the role of frontman.

For him, music, literature and cinema are different ways of telling stories.

Personal pain enters music

Nick Cave's life was also marked by severe personal losses.

In 2015, his son Arthur died at the age of 15 after falling from a cliff near Brighton.

Seven years later, his other son Jethro also died.

These tragedies greatly changed the way Cave talked about music, faith, grief and life.

After Arthur's death, the album “Skeleton Tree“ appeared, and later the documentary “One More Time with Feeling“.

This was a period in which personal tragedy and his work intertwined in a way that was difficult to separate.

“Wild God“ and the new chapter

In 2024, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released the album “Wild God“.

It shows that Cave continues to explore new musical forms, rather than simply repeating his own legend.

The musician also continues to work on new musical and film projects.

This is characteristic of his entire career.

Cave never seems like a man who thinks he has already said everything.

Why is Nick Cave so different?

Maybe because he never tried to be just a rock star.

He tells stories.

He writes about people who love and lose.

About sin and redemption.

About religion and doubt.

About violence and tenderness.

About death – but also about how one continues to live after it.

And that's probably why his music manages to be both dark and human.

69 years and another song

Today Nick Cave turns 69.

Almost five decades after his first musical experiments, he continues to write, record and perform.

During that time, the world around him has changed almost beyond recognition.

Music formats have changed.

Records have given way to cassettes, CDs, MP3s and streaming.

But Nick Cave's voice remains recognizable.

Deep.

Dark.

Sometimes almost preachy.

And always telling history.

Perhaps that's the most accurate description of his career.

Nick Cave doesn't just sing songs. He tells stories about people - about love, loss, faith, fear and hope.

And today, on his 69th birthday, he continues to write the next chapter.