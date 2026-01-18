I write poems with the sole intention of breaking down the wall between myself and people. I cannot go to them, let my songs come and tell them that I love them, writes Damyan Damyanov in his autobiographical notes, in his poetry collection “If There Were No Fire“. Today marks the 91st anniversary of the birth of the writer, poet and fiction writer.

He was born on January 18, 1935 in Sliven, in the family of a teacher-artist. In 1953, he completed primary and secondary education in his hometown. In 1961, he graduated from Bulgarian Philology at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“.

WRITING SINCE A CHILD

He began writing at the age of 10-15. In 1949, his poems were first published in the newspaper “Slivensko delo“.

The young poet's first literary environment was the city arts club “Alexander Fadeev“ in Sliven. In the arts club, he met Radoy Ralin, who, together with Dobri Zhotev, discovered and encouraged the young artist's talent.

In the period 1959-1961, Damyanov was a poetry consultant in the editorial office of the newspaper “Narodna mladez“, where he met his future wife - the poetess Nadezhda Zaharieva. From 1961 to 1964 he worked as deputy editor-in-chief of the magazine “Plamak“, and from 1968 to 1969 - at the writers' group of the Bulgarian trade unions. He is a member of the Union of Bulgarian Writers.

Born with a severe physical disability, the poet is forced to look at the world only through his window, but he is not left behind alone. Gifted with senses, speech and personal presence, Damyanov constantly rediscovers the world in which he lives. The main themes in his lyrics are love and suffering, as well as patriotic and civic poetry with philosophical self-analysis and generalizations.

He died on June 6, 1999, BTA recalls.

OVER FIFTY BOOKS

His work includes over 52 books and numerous publications in periodicals.

He wrote his first collection of poems "If There Was No Fire" in the years 1955-1958. He is the author of the collections: "Poem for Happiness" (1963), "Before the Altar of the Sun" (1964), "Kneel Before You" (1970), "...and My Bulgaria Travels" (1971), “Joyful, Sad and Bright“ (1974), “If They Were Bread“ (1977), “Blessed Be the Thing That…“ (1979), “Salt and Bread Are Enough for Me“ (1980), “Love Lyrics“ (1990 and 1992), “I'm Still Alive“ (1993), “Until the Next Death“ (1994), “Call Love“ (1995), “The Sad Man Passes By“ (1996).

He is also the author of plays – – Above All Love“ (1965), a collection of essays and impressions – „Live so that…“ (1969), a collection of travel notes – – “The First Name of Happiness“ (1976).

His creative collaboration with Lili Ivanova and the composer Toncho Rusev is emblematic.

RECOGNIZATION

He is the holder of many titles, medals and awards. At the Republican Youth Festival in June 1959 he was awarded second prize – a diploma and a medal, for the poem „Autochronika“. At the Fifth International Festival of Bulgarian Pop Song „Golden Orpheus“ he was awarded third prize for the song „Za obič som rodena“ (1969). In 1974 he was awarded the title of "Honored Cultural Worker".

In 1981, on the occasion of May 24 - the Day of Slavic Writing and Bulgarian Education and Culture, he became a "People's Worker of Art and Culture". For his poems dedicated to the capital (1978) he was awarded the "Sofia Award" (1977) for literature. He is the winner of the literary award for poetry "Lieutenant Dimcho Debelyanov" of the magazine "Bulgarian Warrior" - for a cycle of poems (1980). He has the order "Red Banner of Peace" on the occasion of May 24 (1980). He was awarded the grand prize for his contribution to the development of the Bulgarian pop song "Golden Orpheus" (1981), the literary prize "The Source of the White-legged" for his entire work, dedicated to the Bulgarian woman (1981). In 1985, for active literary and public activity and on the occasion of his 50th anniversary, he was awarded the Order of the "People's Republic of Bulgaria" (first degree). In 1997, he received the national prize for literature "Ivan Vazov".