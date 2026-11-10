Ralitsa Paskaleva to Host the New Reality Show “The Mother-in-Law” (VIDEO)

In the new dating show “The Mother-in-Law,” love will not have to be won over only one person. On November 13, an online reality show begins in which 24 single women will compete for one man’s heart, but will also have to win his mother’s approval.

Actress and presenter Ralitsa Paskaleva will lead the format. The former face of "Games of the Will" will guide the contestants through a challenge in which the romantic choice will go hand in hand with family judgment. Thus, the candidates will not be competing solely for the bachelor’s attention, but also to make a good impression on the woman who knows his character and habits best.

In the show, the mother will observe the women’s behavior, ask them uncomfortable questions and assess which of them would be a suitable partner for her son. The conversations are expected to cover topics such as previous relationships, infidelity, money and plastic surgery.

It is precisely in these conversations that the format’s main conflict will emerge: how far does parental concern go, and when does it begin to turn into interference in a personal choice? A woman may appeal to the man but fail to receive his mother’s approval. Equally possible is the opposite scenario – a candidate may impress her future mother-in-law without sparking the same interest in her son.

Ralitsa Paskaleva has a personal connection to the subject of daughter-in-law and mother-in-law relationships. She maintains a close relationship with Dora, the mother of volleyball player Teodor Salparov. Now the presenter will be at the center of a show that puts family approval between two people in love in the spotlight.

“The Mother-in-Law” was created by Pavel Kolev and Itsaka, who are also known for the online project “The Influencers’ House.” Their new format combines a dating competition, family relationships and humor, while the tension will come from the possible mismatch between the bachelor’s feelings and his mother’s expectations.

The premiere is scheduled for November 13. That is when it will become clear whether the 24 contestants will try to win over just one man, or whether from the very first day they will also have to convince the most important woman in his life.