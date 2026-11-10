Yanitsa from “Hell’s Kitchen” is the big winner of “The Influencers’ House” (VIDEO)

Yanitsa Vladova won the fifth season of “The Influencers’ House” and received the grand prize of €20,000. The winner was announced at the finale at “Arena 8888 Sofia” on November 8, after the viewers’ vote changed the standings from the physical challenges.

Four women made it to the final battle – Yanitsa, Petya, Dobi and Simona. This is the first season of the format in which all the finalists are women. The physical part included cycling two kilometers with additional weights, searching for keys in boxes containing animals, and a final puzzle.

Petya won the challenges with 4 points, Dobi scored 3, Yanitsa – 2, and Simona – 1. However, the points were not enough to determine the winner. The viewers’ support proved decisive, as they voted on the show’s official YouTube channel. That vote propelled Yanitsa to first place.

Yanitsa is also known to television audiences for her participation in the culinary reality show “Hell’s Kitchen”. She is the sister of Grozdenka, known from “The Island of 100 Bracelets”, and together they created the “Gypsy Queens” podcast.

The fifth season of “The Influencers’ House” began on July 14, 2026, and the hosts were once again the creators of the online show, Pavel Kolev and Itsaka. It consists of 35 episodes, and for the first time, filming took place outside Bulgaria. The episodes were also available on the VOYO platform before being published on YouTube.

Before the finale, the creators of the format revealed that the participants themselves had chosen the four finalists, while the ultimate winner would be selected by the audience. Pavel Kolev and Itsaka identified Diona as one of the key strategists of the season. “Diona, she controlled the entire season, and in the end she has two girls in the final – Petya and Yanitsa,” they told bTV.