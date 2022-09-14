Who has a name day today, September 14, 2024. Congratulations!

The Orthodox Christian Church celebrates one of the most important and celebratory holidays - the Exaltation of the Holy Life-creating Cross.

After the suffering and crucifixion of the Savior, baptism turns into a sacrificial sign of forgiveness and redemption from sin. He personifies sacrificial love, victory over evil, belonging to Christianity. According to the tradition of the Epiphany, it observes the third post.

The Church performs worship before the holy Christ four times a year: on the third Sunday of Easter Lent, called the Baptismal Service, on Great p the week before the Resurrection, on August 1 and September 14.

In 312, Constantine the Great marched with his troops to Rome to free the capital from the tyrant Maxentius. The emperor's forces were less numerous and that is why he asked for support from God. In the evening, when the sun was setting, Constantine saw in the sky a cross with an inscription under it "This is how you will win". In the evening, God appeared in the shadow of the emperor and commanded him to make a banner, similar to a cross, and to draw crosses on the helmets and shields of his soldiers. Thus, the force of Constantine the Great was able to defeat the tyrant's troops and triumphantly entered Rome.

The finding of the Cross on Calvary took place several years later, when Constantine's mother, Queen Helena, went to visit the holy shrines in Palestine. In 326, she discovered Krta and ordered to build a temple of God on the same place.

In 614, the Persian king Chozroi entered the war with the Byzantine Empire and captured Jerusalem, then destroyed the churches and stole the intentions of the Holy Baptism of Calvary. After 14 years, Emperor Heraclius returned it solemnly to Jerusalem after the victory over the Persians.

In the folk tradition there is a belief that the bread of the holiday helps with chest pains.

The people believe that on Easter Day "day and night are baptized", which means that they are equal in time. It is believed that on this day the autumn season begins - the weather gets colder, the waters of the sea and the rivers dry up.

As on Simeonovden, so also on Krtovden, in some Bulgarian regions it marks the beginning of the precious plowing and sowing; With the holiday, the grape harvest begins. On this day, in certain villages of North-Eastern Bulgaria, they organize communal feasts, at which they slaughter sacrifices, hold celebratory meals, accompanied by baking and dancing.

Today is also the professional holiday of Bulgarian firefighters. It marks the anniversary of the first fire brigade in 1905, which practically marked the beginning of organized firefighting in the nation.