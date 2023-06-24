Who has a name day today, June 24

The holiday Midsummer coincides with the summer solstice. Many of the beliefs and customs are related to the Sun and its cult, writes standartnews.com. It is believed that on this day various herbs and grasses have the greatest healing power, especially at sunrise.

June 24 / Name day:

Bilyana, Ivet, Iveta, Denislav, Denitsa, Deyan, Deyana, Diana, Diana, Encho, Enyo, Yana, Yanaki, Yane, Yaneta, Yani, Yanizar, Yanizara, Yanimir, Yanimira, Yanin, Yanina, Yanis, Yanisa , Yanislav, Yanislava, Yanita, Yanitsa, Yanka, Yanko, Yancho

People with herb names also have a name day, although they also celebrate their name day on Palm Sunday as Peony, Peony, Birch, Willow, Clover, Clover, Dilyana, Dilyan, Calendula, Calendula, Rose and others.

The first folk tradition on New Year's Day, which everyone can perform, is to get wet with dew early in the morning before work for health.

Everyone passes by a park or lawn whose grass is covered with dew. Wet your hands with dew, then wet your head, eyes and face to keep you healthy all year round.

If you are not at work on June 24, you can go for a walk in nature and pick some herbs to dry. On Midsummer they are more healing than the other days.

On June 24, day and night are equal. After Midsummer, the day begins to slowly decrease, and the old people used to say that the Sun goes to snow.

Before the Sun went to winter, it looked around in the water of the reservoirs and that is why people believe that their water becomes healing. If you are not at work, take a walk to a river or stream if you are not at sea, to wash yourself with the water in which the Sun has bathed to keep you healthy.

According to popular belief, from this day the length of the day begins to decrease, and the year approaches winter. Before it takes its long earthly journey, it stops to rest, and bathed in the “living water”, it rises very early on the morning of Midsummer to say goodbye to the world, which it will not see until next year, and on the night before the feast, the water acquires a special magical power.

Herbs are believed to have the greatest power on the night before Midsummer. According to legends, then every herb gains healing power, every magic catches and every fortune-telling comes true.

The New Year's wreath is kept until the following year and its herbs are used to treat people and animals that have fallen ill during the year. During this night, the waters also acquire magical power. According to beliefs, the water in the rivers and wells on this day is healing because the sun bathed in it. It is believed that whoever sees it bathed in living water early in the morning at sunrise “playing” and “trembling” sun, will be healthy all year round. Everyone watches their shadow.