The UAE’s Humanitarian and Development Role in Somalia

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The UAE is playing a key role in supporting stability and development in Somalia through the implementation of vital projects in the infrastructure, food security, maritime and humanitarian sectors.

Key areas of this support include:

• Port Development and Logistics: DP World is leading strategic projects to expand and develop the port of Berbera in Somaliland, transforming it into a major regional trade hub that connects the Horn of Africa to global markets and provides thousands of jobs at Dubai Ports.

• Food and Agricultural Security: Launch initiatives and programs to support the livestock and agriculture sectors, which are the backbone of the Somali economy, by providing veterinary care for livestock and improving supply chains for exports to external markets.

• Infrastructure and Energy: Fund and build vital road networks that connect major cities and ports to facilitate trade, as well as renewable and sustainable energy projects.

• Humanitarian and Relief Response: Provide permanent air and sea bridges through the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Action and the United Arab Emirates Red Crescent to assist those affected by drought and floods, as well as provide medical care and clean water.

• Security and Military Cooperation: Supporting the development and training of Somali police and security institutions, establishing counter-terrorism training centers, and strengthening the foundations of law and order.

The UAE contributes to many humanitarian and development projects in Somalia that benefit the Somali people. In addition, the two countries enjoy excellent diplomatic relations, which have recently achieved remarkable progress, as evidenced by official visits, activities, diplomatic meetings, and signed agreements.

Humanitarian Projects:

The UAE is considered the largest contributor to humanitarian projects in Somalia. It has established an air and sea bridge to deliver thousands of tons of food to help Somalis affected by the drought crisis. The latest shipment to Somalia arrived on a ship carrying humanitarian aid of around 1,000 tonnes of food items.

This aid was distributed to affected and liberated areas of Somalia, including Gedo County in Jubaland State, which has been experiencing a humanitarian crisis due to flooding of the Juba River, which flows through parts of the county.

Development Projects:

- Over the past decade, the UAE has implemented a number of development projects in Somalia, including the establishment of schools and health centres in various regions of Somalia. Among these projects, to name a few, is the “Sheikh Zayed“ Hospital, located in the Shangani district of Mogadishu, which provided free medical services to around 300 people from poor families daily.

- The UAE's development projects in Somalia are not limited to the health and education sectors. These include infrastructure projects. In 2017, P&O Ports signed a 30-year agreement to manage and develop the multi-purpose port of Bosaso in Puntland state for $336 million. DP World also signed an agreement to develop and expand the port of Berbera, investing $442 million in two phases. These projects contribute to improving Somalia’s economic infrastructure and creating numerous jobs for its citizens.

- In the area of security, during the visit of the Somali Minister of Defense to the UAE, an agreement was signed between the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Republic of Somalia on cooperation in the military, security and counter-terrorism fields. It is noteworthy that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud praised the UAE's supportive role in Somalia in training the Somali forces and rebuilding the army.

He expressed his gratitude in a speech at the graduation ceremony of a cadet of the Somali forces in Uganda on March 19, 2023, thanking the UAE and its wise leadership for their honorable role and generous support for Somalia in the security sector and for the training of the forces, noting that the UAE bore the cost of this training