Historic dogfight: Ukrainian F-16 shoots down Russian Su-35

The air war over Eastern Europe has reached a turning point. The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Kaine, officially confirmed that a Ukrainian Air Force F-16 fighter jet shot down a Russian Su-35 in a direct dogfight beyond visual range.

The news was spread in a Reddit report and video footage by the U24 Media media network.

Drone footage shows the burning wreckage of the $80 million Russian plane. Although Russian military bloggers claim that the pilot ejected, this is the first confirmed case in history where a Western F-16 fighter jet eliminated a modern Russian Su-35 in a real combat situation.