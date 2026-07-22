Moscow: Appointment of new commander-in-chief of Ukrainian armed forces will not change the situation on the battlefield

The appointment of Mykhailo Drapati as the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces will not change the situation on the battlefield, the Kremlin said today, assuring that the Russian army will continue to advance, Agence France-Presse reported.

"I don't think this can lead to any changes. Our armed forces continue to advance along the entire front line," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and appointed Mykhailo Drapati to the highest military post.