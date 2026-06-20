Mihaela Metodieva: I live like a social experiment! The most interesting thing for me is how the salary magically split

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The first salary after the euro.

I receive a notice from the bank and look at the screen like a person whose salary has just been reduced without warning. It says: 767 euros. My first thought is: “Wait a minute, last month I got 1500!“ Then I remember that no one has reduced it for me, I just have to think in euros now. My logic understands it, but my heart refuses to accept it.

This is what she commented on "Facebook" Mihaela Metodieva.

I decide to go to the store. I look at the 2 euro coffee. I say to myself: “Well, two euros doesn't sound bad.“ Then my brain automatically starts translating “That's 4 leva!“ And suddenly coffee no longer seems so necessary for survival. I move on and see a pizza for 10 euros.

“Well, 10 euros is a normal price!“ After three seconds, the Bulgarian in me wakes up and starts thinking: “Wait a minute, that's almost 20 leva!“ At this point, I'm not even hungry anymore. Not because I've eaten, but because I'm not financially hungry.

The most interesting thing for me is how the salary magically splits in two, and the prices are the same numbers. I used to take 1500 leva and look at a pizza for 10 leva, and now I take 767 euros and look at a pizza for 10 euros. According to mathematics, everything is fine, according to my soul, someone is cheating me.

The first months after the euro, there are no Bulgarians. There are people who stand in front of the labels for 5 minutes, mumbling something, calculating in their minds and looking as if they are solving problems from higher mathematics.

And in the end, we will all say the same thing: “The salary is supposedly the same, but before when I heard 1500, I felt like a working person, now when I hear 767 euros I feel like a social experiment.

Taken from the social network

Completely describes the situation at the moment!