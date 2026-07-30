Russia used North Korean missile in deadly strike in Ukraine for first time this year

A Russian attack on a suburb of the Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog last night, which killed a family, was likely the first time a North Korean missile was used in almost a year, Reuters reported, citing military sources, BTA reported.

Russia has previously attacked Ukrainian targets with North Korean missiles, but their repeated use after a long break suggests Moscow has received new supplies of the weapons at a time when it is stepping up its missile attacks on Ukraine, a military official said.

Moscow's forces attacked Ukraine overnight with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones, killing eight people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, complaining about a lack of air defense ammunition and called on its allies to provide assistance.

According to Reuters military sources, the last time Ukraine confirmed a Russian strike with a North Korean missile was on August 8, 2025.

Russia began firing North Korean short-range ballistic missiles, the KN-23 and KN-24, at Ukraine in late 2023.

North Korea has been a close ally of Russia throughout much of the conflict in Ukraine. In addition to the missiles, it has provided Russia with thousands of troops and millions of artillery shells.

The Ukrainian Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters noted.