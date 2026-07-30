The new Dacia Hipster goes into production with a price of 13,000 euros

Patent images of the production model have leaked online and were published by the website L'Argus. The renderings show that the Dacia Hipster electric car will not change much compared to last year's pre-production concept. It features a simple design with a short, high hood and vertical roof pillars. The stylish pixel headlights and taillights are also retained.

The Dacia Hipster 2027 will be only 3 meters long and 1.55 meters wide, but will have four full-size seats. To make the electric car cheaper, its interior will be made much simpler than in the concept. According to information from the French publication, it is even possible that air conditioning will become an option.

According to preliminary data, the Dacia Hipster electric car will weigh approximately 800 kg and will receive a 20 horsepower engine and a small LFP battery. The maximum speed will be 90 km/h, and the range will be 150 km. Such a low-power car in a number of EU countries will be able to be driven from the age of 16 with a category B1 driver's license.

The Dacia Hipster 2027 will have an estimated price of 13,000 euros, although in some countries state subsidies will reduce it to 10,000 euros, but this will unfortunately not happen in our country due to the lack of state subsidies. However, the innovation will become the cheapest electric car from the Renault Group, and its main competitor will be the new FIAT Multiplina.