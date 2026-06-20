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Prof. Dr. Dimitar Nedyalkov, colonel from the reserve, graduated from the "Georgi Benkovski" Military Aviation Academy - Dolna Mitropolia in 1982 with a degree in "Air Force pilot". He has over 2000 flight hours on the L-29, MiG-15, MiG-17, various modifications of the MiG-21, Su-22, MiG-29, as well as on the F-15 and F-16 with a comment on his Facebook profile:

Since I saw statements about the "illiteracy" by Rumen Radev in the field of history about the importance of the Russian Orthodox Church for the liberation of Bulgaria from Ottoman slavery by people who graduated from history at the university and I only want to timidly remind as a former military man.

The Samara flag is the first Bulgarian battle flag, one of the most important military symbols of the Bulgarian army. It was created by nuns from the city of Samara, which is not accidental for us (many Volga Bulgarians live there) - Russia, and was donated to the Bulgarian Volunteers during the Russo-Turkish War (1877 - 1878).

The only flag in the history of Bulgaria, awarded with the Order “For Bravery“, stained with the blood of the Bulgarian Volunteers in the battles at Stara Zagora and Shipka. At the cost of his life, Lieutenant Colonel Kalitin saves it from falling into Ottoman captivity. The Samara flag was consecrated by the Samara and Stavropol bishop Gerasim. This solemn event took place on May 2, 1877 (new style) in the Spaso-Voznesenskaya Cathedral Church in the city of Samara. I forgot that for these wise men we were not under Ottoman slavery, but still it should be known that our ancestors died on Shipka under this flag, perhaps because of sports malice. Nothing else. But it should be known.