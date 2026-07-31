Radoslav Bimbalov: Bulgaria needs a strong management team, not a hard fist!

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Looking at early sociology, we can easily see how Radev's high rating (accumulated in the comfortable position of president) begins to fall rapidly, but still keeps his government from catastrophically sudden failure.

What is happening in our country is the result of the desperate hope of a million and a half Bulgarians that a strong hand can free our country from the corruption schemes built over years, a controlled justice system, and a viciously operating healthcare system.

A priori this belief is catastrophic - a strong hand can only lead to authoritarianism and our history is full of such examples.

Our country needs a strong management team, not a hard fist. There is no excuse for Radev that he does not have a strong team - he did not assemble it in a hurry, he has been preparing this for several years (secretly, through proxy persons and against his powers as president).

But the even more unpleasant discovery that people are gradually making is that Radev does not have a firm fist. He is visibly dependent, and not so much directly on geopolitical external games and factors, as on a certain oligarchic clique that appeared in Bulgaria at the dawn of the Transition, born in the bowels of State Security. Just look at how the arbitrariness of the gambling business, which profits on the back of a real gambling epidemic that has been ruining the lives of entire families in our country for years, is openly protected. This clique is not new, nor is it different from the one that was rampant in Bulgaria during the time of Borisov and his partners Dogan and Peevski.

We called it the “red oligarchy”, but it changed its color several times. It quickly overcame its youthful vigor, built multi-corporations, and took over the most important sectors of the economy - energy, construction, agriculture, tourism.

The “red oligarchs” are paper cutouts from the 1990s, but they are not harmless old men and have clung to our throats. They replaced the worn-out Borisov and Peevski with the intention of continuing to drink. From this throat, ours.