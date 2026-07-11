Tomahawk missiles: What they can do and why Germany needs them

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Chancellor Merz announced that an agreement had been reached at the NATO summit in Ankara for the purchase of American "Tomahawk" missiles, which will be deployed in Germany, ARD reports.

What are "Tomahawk" missiles?

"Tomahawk" is a cruise missile that was put into service by the US armed forces 43 years ago. The weapon system was first used during Operation "Desert Storm" in 1991 in Iraq, and more recently – during the war in Iran. The „Tomahawk" cruise missiles can be used to deliver precision strikes from a long distance, writes ARD.

The missile is 6 meters long and weighs 1.5 tons. It can carry warheads weighing 450 kilograms and attack heavily fortified targets such as air defense systems, command centers and military airfields at a distance of up to 2,500 kilometers.“ It can be launched from ships, submarines and from land and usually hits its targets with an accuracy of just a few meters. The version of the “Tomahawk“, which could be equipped with a nuclear warhead, was decommissioned in 2013.

What distinguishes the “Tomahawk“ from ballistic missiles?

Unlike ballistic missiles, cruise missiles have their own engine. When launched “Tomahawk“ is accelerated by a rocket engine, and later the propulsion is taken over by a jet engine. To rise, they deploy small wings and automatically guide themselves to a predetermined target. At a flight altitude of less than 200 meters, these missiles are difficult to detect by enemy radars. The BGM-109 model can fly at speeds of up to 880 kilometers per hour.

Why does Germany want to deploy "Tomahawk" missiles?

Since the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine more than four years ago, the deployment of medium-range weapons in Germany has again been considered necessary by many experts. The Europeans themselves do not have such capabilities and have therefore relied entirely on the United States. During the Cold War, American medium-range weapons were deployed in Germany. Later, the United States and the Soviet Union (respectively Russia) significantly reduced their missile arsenals in Europe.

Russia's attack on Ukraine in February 2022 changed things radically - a new security and threat situation for Europe emerged. After years without a direct threat, national and allied defense has once again become a top priority for the Bundeswehr - just as it was during the Cold War. However, the Bundeswehr currently lacks the necessary weapon systems, such as long-range ground-launched cruise missiles.

Why are "Tomahawk" only a temporary solution?

In the medium term, several NATO allies are developing their own long-range, ground-based conventional missile. Start of the "European Approach to Long-Range Strike" program (ELSA) was given at the 2024 NATO summit in Washington. As part of this joint initiative, several European NATO allies plan to develop their own cruise missile with a range of over 2,000 kilometers.

During the 2024 NATO summit, when Joe Biden was president, the United States promised to deploy Tomahawk missiles, as well as SM-6 missiles and newly developed hypersonic weapons, in Germany in 2026 - free of charge and with the appropriate American personnel to service them. Chancellor Merz had long believed that Biden's successor, Donald Trump, would also keep this promise.

Following German criticism of the Iran war, however, Trump announced that he would withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany, and it was later revealed that the deployment of the Long Range Fires Battalion to service the medium-range weapons had been suspended.

What happened after the project was terminated?

Germany began negotiations with the United States on the purchase of the cruise missiles. During the NATO summit in Ankara, the defense ministers of the two countries signed a declaration of intent that had previously been agreed at the highest level between Merz and Trump. In it, the United States committed to granting formal authorization for the sale of the Typhoon cruise missiles and launchers in August. Their number is kept secret, as is the price. There are no plans to send American personnel to service them.

It fits into NATO's new concept, according to which Europeans take greater responsibility for their own security and no longer rely solely on American troops and free weapons. "With this, we are filling an important strategic gap in our defense," Merz said during a government statement in the Bundestag. No specific date has been given for the deployment of the systems, which are important in the context of the policy of deterrence against a potential threat from Russia.

Does the purchase of American cruise missiles carry risks?

It is difficult to say. Advocates argue that the risk of war is reduced because the Tomahawk missiles increase the deterrent effect and raise the threshold for using such weapons. Critics respond that modern medium-range missiles can contribute to escalation, since their very deployment can provoke the opposing side. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in 2024 that he intends to respond "mirror-like" to the deployment of the "Tomahawk".

What types of missiles does Russia have?

The European member states of NATO do not yet have their own medium-range weapons, while Russia does. The "Iskander" missiles, which can be equipped with nuclear warheads, are stationed in the Kaliningrad exclave and from there could reach targets in Germany. Since 2022, Russian fighter jets armed with hypersonic "air-to-ground" missiles of the "Dagger" type have also been stationed there. Russia has also developed a weapons system called the SSC-8 (Russian: 9M729). It should be able to launch cruise missiles with a range of over 2,000 kilometers.

It was because of this system that the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty a few years ago, which bans ground-based ballistic missiles and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.