A Russian ballistic missile has completely destroyed a US-owned military production factory in Kiev in a massive airstrike, world news agencies reported on Friday morning. The incident is the first confirmed case since the start of the full-scale invasion of the Kremlin in which it directly targeted a US defense manufacturing facility on Ukrainian territory.

Artificial Intelligence and Deep Strikes: What is Terminal Autonomy?

The industrial facility hit belongs to the Delaware-based technology corporation Terminal Autonomy, the prestigious British publication The Guardian reported (www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jul/30/us-firm-drone-factory-terminal-autonomy-ukraine-russia). The factory specializes in assembling high-precision unmanned aerial vehicles of the AQ-400 Scythe and AQ-100 Bayonet models.

These devices are known as “kamikaze” munitions for deep strikes behind enemy lines. They have advanced navigation systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which allow them to overcome massive Russian electronic jamming on the front line.

According to sources in the Ukrainian media Kyiv Post (www.kyivpost.com/post/81420), the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the strike through the state-run TASS agency at the end of last week. In its official statement, however, Moscow omitted the detail that the plant is owned by American investors, calling it simply a “joint Ukrainian-American enterprise“.

The toll from the strike: Are there any casualties?

Despite the serious material damage and the complete destruction of the production halls, no employees were killed or injured in the attack. The information was confirmed by internal company sources to the media.

Former high-ranking US intelligence official Anthony Vinci commented on the situation to international observers, emphasizing that for the command in Moscow, the ownership of the facility is irrelevant: “The Russians don't care whose production facility it is. It remains a legitimate military target for them, whether American or of another country.“

Political context and geopolitical repercussions

The airstrike coincides with a critical moment in diplomatic relations. A few days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held key meetings in Washington with US President Donald Trump and representatives of leading US defense concerns, the Reuters news agency reports (www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-striking-kyiv-with-ballistic-missiles-mayor-says-2026-07-29/). The main topic of the talks was the acceleration of deliveries of Patriot anti-missile systems and the negotiation of licenses for their local production in Ukraine.

At the same time, a new bipartisan law is being advanced in the US Congress to impose even stricter economic sanctions against Russian energy revenues and financial networks. Experts interpret the attack on Terminal Autonomy in Kiev as a clear signal from the Kremlin that foreign investment in Ukraine's military-industrial sector will be systematically destroyed.