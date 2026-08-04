Helpless and reckless - from Kerbala to ....?

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They don't give a damn about the People, they don't even notice it. I'm not saying anything new, I'm just reminding you, because you've long been used to this barbarity and some may even consider it normal. The Great Bulgarian Normality.

"The New Bulgarian" must be brutalized and confused to the extreme, so as not to understand at all what kind of people are practicing with him. They need a frightened People who are insulted and neglected in every possible way, because they consider them frivolous and forgetful.

And they will not remember - for example - about Kerbala, when they are fooled from top to bottom about Bezmer...

They/the Authorities, in any case, have long forgotten the pig-like act that took the lives of five Bulgarian men - the most MEANINGLESS death possible - and that is why the innocent Bezmer reminds us...

Our new first cousins must have cursed themselves 100 times already for having assigned our fools to park eight damned planes somewhere - not 80, but 8. And when some quarrels started - where fatter, where more stubborn - between our "principals", there is no end in sight. And their target is not "the common people" to learn something more and somehow calm down - it still doesn't interest them at all.

For them, the arguments themselves are important, they prove that they are alive, that they are some kind of special beings, although no one expects anything from them, least of all the ordinary people they despise - they somehow walk around expecting new portions of fear. And fear, no matter how delayed, will always come to you in the end...

Hey, "the chiefs", pay at least a little attention to this People - feel sorry for yourself at last...

Be sincere and convincing, if you can at all, don't leave him to his fears...

Lie to him at least a little more skillfully - he will be happy with that too.

Unlike the "the chiefs" The People still remember the senselessness of Karbala, which fuels their fears today - while for them Karbala is only an occasion to falsely experience their "contribution" to Operation "Iraqi Freedom" every year.

Ah, this free Iraq!

Ah, this liberator Solomon Passy, who dares not shed even a single tear for our boys...

They got involved - in the most stupid way for an idiotic adventure that cost us five victims - while Dick Cheney, President Bush's vice president, was cashing in on a scam unprecedented in history...

What needs to happen to get the People's attention?

Now, in the nonsense about the "parking lot" for the eight planes, the usual frivolity of the Political Sect was clearly exceeded. In the beginning, the rulers of the era of the Cellian Transition have always treated almost everything that came before their eyes with an inexplicable frivolity - sometimes almost insane - with an inexplicable frivolity.

Recently, they have become a laughing stock again, while they are composing refutations in front of the Iranians, who, however, have already called them "accomplices in crimes against their country".

Diligent conciliators, who cannot even lift their chairs until they are allowed to, but now, with the "parking lot", they probably imagine that they are something more - accomplices for them is a promotion, a praise... They are always ready to serve, even before they are told what will be asked of them, they are available to fulfill any order...

How can the people not tremble...

The Americans like to refer to a famous President Roosevelt's phrase: "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself...".

When in the cloudy year of 1990, Ambassador Hill quoted it in "Every Sunday", I could hardly refrain from saying that there is something more terrible than Fear - and that is human stupidity.

Today's fools are far more comical figures than those at the beginning of the "Change". Probably because of the grotesqueness that they generously spread around themselves, some people insist that we present ourselves more dignifiedly to our allies.

However, this seems impossible - mainly because of the peculiarities of the human material that is diligently promoted in politics here - not without the participation of the "cousins" - over the last three decades.

There is no variety in it - the only competition is who is the fiercest renegade, that's all.

This does not bother our guardians at all - they seem to be most pleased if they secure us the championship spot in the world championship in ass-kicking.

The humiliations they subject us to - even just over the F-16 affair - are unparalleled. As if a routine scam should acquire the tragic dimensions of an ancient drama...

However, the People remain absolutely indifferent to it. The people gather in front of the base in Bezmer for something completely different - as always, they are more insightful than their rulers.

Instead of arranging an honorable conversation, they grabbed their hair, just enough to convince everyone that ridiculous infighting is most important to them. And, in the end, they left the People completely uninformed and captive to their fears.

As always, they need them blind and deaf...

"It is clear - and for a long time now - that one day we will still get into trouble - they have decided that this is our destiny, this is the responsibility of the Eternal Conciliators" - this is a fragment of my correspondence "Parking" /February 2026/

Then some people growled furiously. It is known that our "generals" are very sensitive - especially since they have no one to command. They are preparing for a single battle and this is the St. George's Day parade - and they participate in it with varying success. But he is always ready to rush to carry out any command of the new "brothers", even the most idiotic one.

Then, in February, we most brazenly lied that the American planes, stationed at our national civil airport, were simply participating in NATO training maneuvers, nothing special, complete boredom.

The Iranians pretended to believe us, and they simply had no time for our leftists. Now, however - after the failure of Trump's Iranian adventure - they would gladly teach our liars a lesson.

And they politely warned us with a note - but our authorities do not understand at all that it can cause a monstrous, unprecedented Heat in these parts.

And instead of putting on our clothes, lame and crippled continues, mainly on television, to arrogantly underestimate Iran's warning.

It is fatefully important - at least for us, as remarkable young men - to understand the bitter truth that after September 2001, Evil turned out to be stronger, and in many cases more far-sighted.

We very rarely get real insights anymore - and we are visibly afraid of them, as if we expect them to cause us unbearable suffering...

However, it is worth trying to somewhat challenge the above-mentioned phrase of Roosevelt or at least to supplement it: we must fear - in addition to Fear itself - also the impossibility of Humanity aging sufficiently.

Or as one writer said about his hero: "He was 42 years old and would soon be thirteen...".