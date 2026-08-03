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Watch the footage, don't miss it. They will become part of the history curriculum.

They will show them in future documentaries, like those about the collapse of the Roman Empire. It happened on the Spanish border. This is the face of the invasion that the Islamic world is waging against its age-old enemy - Europe, while it is still in a moral coma after the Second World War. And while it is governed by round idiots, seized by the disease of “suicidal empathy“, which makes them see in the face of the Islamic invader, the terrorist, the rapist and the fascist, when he has brown skin - a victim, a refugee, a good person, “future doctor and engineer“.

These shots from Spain, in which thousands of Moroccans and Algerians forcibly break through the border of Europe, occur in the same month in which:

1. The Spanish socialist prime minister began the program to legalize between 500,000 and 1 million of those who have already invaded, which will open the possibility for each of them to legally bring their family, that is, another 5-6 million people.

2. The European Commission refused to even consider the petition of the “Save Europe“ movement for remigration, which would have prohibited illegal migrants from bringing their families legally to Europe, as well as allowing their extradition back.

3. A second-generation Islamic invader, born and apparently successfully integrated in Germany, crashed into a local gay parade. The gay community continued to apologize to Muslims for the inconvenience and blame white Christians for what happened.

All of these events are logically connected and part of one, common process. The most important such process and question of our time: will this great continent and civilization be allowed to be Islamized and subjugated under the dirty feet of the Arab-African, migratory sea in this and the next century. The answer to this question depends much more on what we do with the liberals in every country on the continent, serving as the 5th column for the ongoing invasion, than what we do even with the migrants themselves. Because the whole invasion is possible only and solely because inside Europe a crazy, liberal sect has opened the gates wide and is not letting anyone close them.

If we cut the liberal out of every position of power in all European countries, we will also stop the headlong suicide of this civilization. Nothing, absolutely nothing else at this moment, is more important on this continent.