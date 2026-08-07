Mohamed Khalaf: The end of the American fuss!

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The American fuss began with naval fleets and aircraft carriers, as well as loud threats to overthrow the Iranian regime, but ultimately ended with an agreement between Iran and Oman to regulate shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, based on entering through the northern passage, located in Iranian waters, and exiting through the southern corridor in Omani waters.

This was commented on "Facebook" Mohamed Khalaf.

The war began with high hopes for regime change, but its goals were later narrowed to three main alternatives: ending the nuclear program and handing over the uranium stockpile, destroying the ballistic missile program, and ending the influence of Iranian regional powers in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

In response, Iran managed to shift the focus of the conflict from a political-military confrontation to a political-economic equation related to global energy security, making the Strait of Hormuz the focal point rather than Tehran and its mountains and plains, where nuclear and missile facilities are scattered and protected underground.

However, this shift in conflict management is not without risks and costs. In response to the US strikes, Iran expanded the scope of the confrontation to include cities in the Persian Gulf states, which are cheaper targets than a confrontation with Israel – its main adversary.

And the most important question remains: who has the greater ability to prolong the conflict, maneuver its paths, control its pace, and ultimately resolve it: Iran or the United States?