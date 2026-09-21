Goodbye TDI. Volkswagen rewrites its engine strategy

The legendary abbreviation TDI, which for decades symbolized the complete superiority of German engineering on long journeys, is entering its sunset. Wolfsburg is beginning a smooth but inevitable withdrawal of diesel technology from its main models on the market. The process will not happen overnight, but the direction is definitely marked – the place of diesel is taken by gasoline configurations supported by electric modules.

This move was confirmed by Kai Grünitz, who heads the brand's technical development department. According to the senior manager, Volkswagen will not cut out the classic internal combustion units to the root. Instead, engineering resources are being directed towards 48-volt mild hybrids and entirely new full hybrid systems.

The central place in this transformation is occupied by the upgraded self-charging hybrid drive, originally intended for the best-selling Golf and T-Roc. Its massive offensive across the entire portfolio is scheduled for 2027. The design allows for fully electric driving in urban conditions, saving drivers the need to stop at an external charging infrastructure.

In this new reality, the Passat and Tiguan models temporarily retain their status as exceptions. The reason lies in the sustained interest from corporate fleets and drivers who drive serious annual mileage. For them, diesel fuel still has no direct alternative in terms of consumption and autonomy. In fact, even for these two pillars of the brand, the days of TDI are numbered.

Behind this large-scale castling are the difficult financial realities surrounding environmental standards in Europe. The threat of drastic fines for excess carbon emissions in the current 2026 forced the concern to preemptively set aside a colossal sum of 1.5 billion euros.

An interesting detail is that the decarbonization of the people's cars acts as a shield for the sportier divisions within the Volkswagen Group. The ecological footprint is calculated overall for the entire conglomerate, which means that every green kilogram of CO2 saved by a hybrid Golf gives a breath of air for the existence of the high-performance V6 and V8 engines in the Audi and Porsche ranges. According to Grünitz, these powerful units will continue to exist, adapted to work with conventional gasoline or synthetic fuels.