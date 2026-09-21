BYD - the world leader in the production of electrified cars - is radically expanding its territory through its specialized brand Fang Cheng Bao. The brand, which gained popularity mainly with its uncompromising all-rounders, is taking a bold step towards the mass asphalt segment. With the debut of the all-new Formula S sedan, the Chinese are entering the battlefield of affordable but technologically crowded electric cars.

The Formula line is designed to cover at least three main modifications, but the first wave on the Asian market started with the coupe-like liftback Formula S and its sportier interpretation Formula S GT. The base model with rear-wheel drive and autonomy of 730 km on the CLTC cycle is offered at an aggressive starting price of just $27,900 (approximately €25,500).

The Formula S portfolio includes a total of five trim levels. An impressive engineering move is the ability for the buyer to choose between two types of latest-generation active suspension without any difference in the final price. The options are reduced to a pneumatic system with electronic stiffness control (DiSus-A) or an innovative hydraulic suspension with magnetorheological shock absorbers (DiSus-M). Thus, the choice depends entirely on individual driving preferences for dynamic driving.

The drive systems offer serious variety. Models with a single electric motor on the rear axle have a power of 329 hp or 402 hp, while the four-wheel drive version harnesses two units with a combined resource of an impressive 657 hp. The traction batteries have a capacity of 76.7 kWh or 92 kWh, providing a range of 730, 750 and up to an impressive 900 km according to the CLTC standard, respectively. The low drag coefficient of just 0.25 guarantees high energy efficiency even when maintaining a higher speed on the highway.

At the same time, the Formula S GT is also entering the market - a dynamic sports hatchback sharing the same platform. The rear-wheel drive version with 402 hp is available at a price of around 29,300 euros and provides over 850 km of autonomous range. The top-of-the-line all-wheel drive variant starts at approximately 32,200 euros ($35,200) with a range of 730 km. The GT modification relies exclusively on the large 92 kWh second-generation Blade battery. It supports ultra-fast charging, which restores capacity from 10% to 70% in just 5 minutes, and reaching 97% takes only 4 minutes.

The car's electronic shield relies on the God's Eye B assistance system, supported by LiDAR sensors for remote recognition of obstacles in poor visibility. The complex performs automated parking, urban and extra-urban autopilot with the ability to independently bypass obstacles. For thrill seekers, a special drift mode is provided, in which the computer automatically doses the torque and steering angle. With a length of over 5 meters and a wheelbase of 2960 mm, the new models directly attack the leaders Xiaomi SU7, Xiaomi YU7, Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

In the interior, engineers have retained physical buttons for the main functions, combining them with a 26-inch head-up display with augmented reality and premium sound from Devialet. The front seats have a "weightlessness" mode for complete rest when stationary. The coupe offers a modular approach with a wide range of accessories - personalized ambient lighting, programmable buttons, a built-in refrigerator and even an integrated karaoke system.