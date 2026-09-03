From Cameroon to the Front in Ukraine: How Russia is luring soldiers

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Cameroon has become one of the main sources of African soldiers for the Russian army. Young men are lured to Europe with false promises of work and quick Russian citizenship, but then they usually end up on the front in Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian information, as of May this year, nearly 3,000 citizens of various African countries have fought for Russia - most of them from Cameroon, Ghana, Egypt, Kenya and Uganda. In April, the Cameroonian government confirmed that Russia had reported the deaths of 16 Cameroonian citizens, seven of whom died in military operations in Ukraine.

Poverty drives young Cameroonians to leave

According to DW Cameroon correspondent Dorcas Ekoupe, the actual death toll is likely higher: "When you read other publications and see how many families are grieving for their loved ones, the number is clearly much higher than what the government is reporting," Ekoupe said. She described two factors that drive young Cameroonians to leave: despair over the economic situation and delusion.

"Many of the recruits go to Russia believing they have found work in construction, as security guards or that they will participate in educational programs. But once they arrive in Russia, they find themselves on the battlefield," explains Ekoupe.

Well-organized campaigns aim to make Russia's image more attractive. Bamnyo Herman Yenika, a political analyst at the University of Bamenda, points to the key role of the Russian paramilitary group "Wagner" and its successor, the "Afrika Korps", as Moscow's main tools for expanding its presence and reputation across Africa.

Recruitment disguised as cultural activity

Yenika talks about the Russian government's programs "Africa Initiative" and "Alabuga", which supposedly aim at cultural and educational exchange, but are actually linked to the recruitment of soldiers.

"At first glance, sometimes it really seems that they are carrying out cultural activities", he says. "But many Cameroonians do not suspect what is hidden beneath the surface." France describes the "African Initiative" as a cover that Russia uses for its propaganda.

Yenika emphasizes that the economic situation is the main motive that makes them leave. "Imagine being a carpenter in Cameroon who does not earn even 100,000 Cameroonian francs ($150) a month, and at the same time someone promises him 3 million Cameroonian francs to work." The political scientist draws attention to the fact that the combination of the promise of good pay and the prospect of receiving Russian citizenship makes some take the risk of participating in the war against Ukraine.

Is Russia responsible?

International law does not in principle prohibit a foreigner from voluntarily enlisting in the armed forces of another country. Legal liability arises, however, when recruitment involves fraud, coercion, human trafficking or mercenary activity.

According to Article 47 of the Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions, a mercenary is a person who agrees to participate directly in hostilities, with his or her primary motivation being personal financial gain, says Jenika.

Under current law, the responsibility for the death of a foreign fighter fighting in another country’s war lies primarily with the fighter and his or her family, not with the country that recruited him or her.

But the families of the dead are often forced to mourn in silence. Ekoupe describes cases in which mothers only learned of their sons’ deaths in Ukraine years later, and by accident. She explains that many of the families have not received any financial compensation, and some of the dead men left behind pregnant women and children.

What can the authorities in Cameroon do?

The Cameroonian government claims that it does not send its soldiers abroad and that it warns its citizens not to get involved in foreign conflicts.

However, analysts believe that more efforts are needed by the authorities to prevent more young men from risking their lives in Russia. They call for reforms to improve the economic situation, more attention to diplomatic relations with Russia and an active awareness-raising campaign that explains the specific dangers.

Ghana, for example, has officially spoken to Russia on this issue and has urged Moscow to stop recruiting soldiers from the country. In Cameroon, however, which has a long tradition of military contacts with Russia, such a move could be thwarted.

Authors: Adwoa Tenkorama Domena | Eddie Mika | Zilya Fröhlich