The German automotive industry has entered its deepest crisis phase in decades, and social tension has already spilled over from the union meeting rooms directly onto the streets. The clashes and demonstrations that have begun involving employees of giants such as Volkswagen, BMW and Bosch are clear evidence that fears of plant closures, staff cuts and capacity relocation are already taking on real dimensions.

The tension escalated further after the Volkswagen Group dramatically lowered its financial forecasts. The carmaker expects its operating margin to fall to a critical 1% by 2026 - a startling departure from the industry's typical 4-5% and record 9-10% in its strongest years.

The collapse in financial expectations dealt an immediate blow to the companies' stock market value, sending Volkswagen shares to their lowest levels since June 2010. However, the corporate collapse is being felt most painfully in one of the group's most prestigious brands - Porsche. The Stuttgart sports car manufacturer is in an extremely complicated situation.

The decline in demand in key markets such as China, the contraction of sales in Germany and the US, as well as the lack of expected enthusiasm from buyers for Porsche's electric models, have trapped the brand. The central factory in Zuffenhausen suffers from excess production capacity, making it almost impossible to contain operating costs.

To contain the crisis, Porsche has already implemented an optimization plan that includes the dismissal of around 9,000 employees. Information from Handelsblatt about a further 4,100 job cuts was categorically denied by CEO Michael Leiters, but the pressure on the budget remains a huge challenge.

Porsche's problems are also being exacerbated by delays in the Cariad software division, higher production costs in Europe and new US tariffs. Not only Zdijaage, but other leading names in the industry are exposed to this brutal pressure.

BMW was also forced to revise down its profit forecasts at a time when it is investing colossal amounts in its new Neue Klasse platform and its software architecture. Suppliers like Bosch are being subjected to a fierce price war by Chinese component manufacturers.

The entire sector is undergoing a painful restructuring, with multi-billion dollar investments in electrification still not yielding the expected returns, and the traditional business model is cracking under the pressure of global competition and changing consumer attitudes.