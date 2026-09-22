Zhan Videnov set the village on fire

Former Prime Minister Zhan Videnov set the villa area of the village of Markovo on fire. That's why he alerted a user of the Facebook group „Spotted in Markovo“ Ivanka Gluhova.

„I rarely write posts, but there are things that need to be said. A little while ago there was a fire in a villa area, I had to call the fire department, because our neighbor Mr. Zhan Videnov decided to light a fire in the yard once again, without checking that there was no water. Due to the wind and dry grass, the fire became uncontrollable, crossed his yard and began to enter ours, separately outside his property over 400 sq m of dry grass burned around and electrical panels along the street were also threatened by the fire“, informed the woman, quoted by telegraph.bg.

According to her, the firefighters arrived on time, “all 3 teams and localized the fire“. “Thank you guys!!! You really have to be very careful with lighting a fire in the wind and dry grass. Be careful!!!“, Gluhova concludes. Within minutes, comments began under her post, commenting on why she mentioned the name of Zhan Videnov.

He was the Prime Minister of Bulgaria in 1995 – 1997 and Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party from December 1991 to December 1996. He resigned due to hyperinflation, and the period of government was called the “Videnov Winter“.