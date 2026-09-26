Diana Damyanova: On a campaign as on a campaign

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

This campaign has already officially begun, although the black part of it somehow came out prematurely.

The entire political science, sociological /I believe there much more/ and analytical guild agreed that the intrigue is between the candidacies of Yotova and Gyurov and that this intrigue will manifest itself in the run-off.

Now, since I am not from any of these guilds, and I am a little more like that in my thinking, I do not at all write off the possibility of a third duet, namely Kostadinov-Volgin, or even the opposite - Volgin-Kostadinov in the run-off.

Because part of the “audience“ Radev's party, which is much more pro-Russian in its beliefs, cannot be happy with Radev's moderate Eurosceptic position. And there cannot be any processes of disappointment, even disapproval, going on there.

But this is what sociology should say, which I trust in principle /except for the party's, which I do not trust in principle/.

So I think that this work with the sure participants in the run-off is not entirely guaranteed and certain.

And now comes the question.

What if the “sure“ Yotova and Gyurov, in their tandems, reach the run-off?

Where is the intrigue here, which all the analysts close to the PPDB and often "completely independent" members of the democratic forum, which was supposed to select a candidate for president of the good guys, and it turned out the other way around. But this is a detail resulting from, to put it mildly, the strange political procedures in the “democratic spectrum“.

So these two predetermined tandems go to a runoff and what happens there?

Well, one simple thing. Outside of the expected overflow of votes, what happens is that Borisov and Peevski come on stage.

It will turn out that Borisov's decision to “not participate” actually, there is some charge.

Such whining will occur for geopolitical reasons that our ears will be tired.

Each /of the numerous leaders/ of the good will immediately call on Borisov, for better or for worse /rather the latter/, to immediately support the greater good.

By the way, this is what happened in the elections for mayor of Sofia and in his own style Borisov half-made it, slightly contrary to the intentions of his voters.

Now, let's be honest, the run-off in Sofia was not won by Terziev /may his bicycle shine/, nor even by Borisov's half-support, but was won by the electoral half-sociological manipulation of Boris Bonev.

He, Bonev, did not know then that Terziev was more like just handsome, he had agreed with him about something that Terziev could not fulfilled, but then Bonev organized /this is the first time I saw it/ queues of people who stood in the sections where there was an exit poll, and declared that they voted for Terziev.

A subtle and unpunished manipulation, which led to the exit polls of various agencies showing a huge advantage for Terziev /in the runoff/ all day long, which was not true and which largely demotivated the anti-Terziev vote.

But, he could, he did.

Now Bonev is gone, and the country is much larger than one municipality and this manipulation cannot work.

So the question remains whether Borisov wants, can and knows how to transfer his votes to Gyurov.

Oh no! He doesn't want to, he can't and he doesn't know how.

And if he still decides to do it, he will be left without an electorate.

As for Peevski, things are more than clear there. The group of the Gyurov Interior Ministry exerted such enormous pressure on voters in ethnic regions, literally stopping them from voting, that the idea that there is still a Gyurov voter there seems a bit overrated to me.

So Gyurov's reservoir is the voters of Chicago, Hristanov /maybe/ and all sorts of heroes there, but unlikely.

And Yotova's reservoir is everyone else.

So where is the intrigue here, I can't understand that.

PP. Off this topic! I was with Slavi too and I, like him, bear personal responsibility for the destruction of the Kalushev monument... and I am ready to take it on myself.