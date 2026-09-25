Christian Škvarek: Restricting gambling advertising is just the first step

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The first step has been taken: they are banning gambling advertising, with a few significant exceptions (on teams, casinos).

The bigger one is coming, which will have a real effect: banning physical, mass gambling itself on our streets: gaming halls and casinos, which are now literally on every corner. This is how it is in a number of more settled countries, and this should be the case in our country, where gambling has become such an epidemic that I fear there is no longer even a need for advertising.

And only after the actual ban on this scourge will it be time to talk about the accompanying “infrastructure“ - quick loans, pawnshops, drugs. Curing such a large and deeply rooted infection, with several ramifications, will be a long and difficult process, if it happens at all. Limiting advertising is only the first step. It was needed, but now the danger is to reassure us that the problem has been solved. No, it has not, and it will not be until the complete ban on both casinos and quick loans.

Therefore, I propose that instead of a victory and a finale, we use the current solution as a boost, an inertia towards the greater, towards the real. Obviously it can. And it should.