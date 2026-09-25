Under Guard! NATO to Maintain Air Defense Over Key Ukraine Airport

NATO will continue to guard the airspace over the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, a vital logistics hub for Western aid sent to Ukraine, with Patriot air defense systems. (Patriot) and next year, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Koszyniak-Kamisz said.

He made the statement during a visit to the garrison in the city of Rzeszow, southeastern Poland, the Polish news agency PAP reported, quoted by BTA.

Koszyniak-Kamisz said that he had received assurances from NATO headquarters about an upcoming change to the airport.

“Not Polish, but allied “Patriot“ systems will be deployed here, the minister said.

Currently, two Dutch “Patriot“ batteries are deployed near the airport. The Netherlands has also provided a NASAMS short- and medium-range missile system, anti-drone equipment and 300 troops.

Koszyniak-Kamiś said the Polish government knew which country would take over the mission from the Netherlands in 2027, but did not reveal its name, noting that “it is the right of the respective country to inform its citizens first that it is sending troops [to Poland]“.

He added that the deployment plan had already been approved by NATO.