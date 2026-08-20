Russian plane over Bulgaria: Why did a firefighting Il-76 blow up the network and what the laws and authorities say

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The flight of a Russian Il-76 aircraft through Bulgarian airspace on Wednesday evening (August 19) caused a massive wave of comments and tension on social networks, as well as sharp political reactions.

The machine, owned by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, passed over our country between 8:14 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. on its way to Serbia. The passage of a Russian state aircraft in the sky of a NATO and EU member state raised a number of questions regarding compliance with the sanctions imposed against Moscow.

Bulgarian institutions reacted quickly to clarify the case. Official statements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Ministry of Transport and Communications confirmed that the flight was completely legal and had been coordinated in accordance with the established procedure. However, amid concerns from citizens, the opposition and the ruling forces entered into a secret dispute over the motives behind the issued permit.

The Facts: What is the plane and why did it fly over Bulgaria?

The overflighted aircraft is a heavy Il-76TDP, known in aviation circles as the “fire bomber“. This is the largest Russian firefighting aircraft, equipped with special internal tanks that allow pouring up to 42 tons of water at a time onto active fires.

The machine was sent by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to an official request from Belgrade. Serbia is fighting large-scale and devastating forest fires (including in the Deliblatska Cave nature park), which have already burned over 4,000 hectares. As the fire rages near Bulgaria's western border and threatens cross-border areas, Sofia has cooperated as quickly as possible to allow the plane to pass. The plane landed successfully at the airport in Niš, where the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center is located.

Why did social networks "re-excite" the topic?

The main reason for the panic and speculation on social networks was the lack of prior announcement and the fact that the flight was initially detected by amateur air traffic controllers on air traffic tracking platforms (such as Flightradar24). Information about the entry of the Russian government plane from the Black Sea spread rapidly after publications by journalists and political analysts.

Conspiracy theories about "secret negotiations", "transportation of special cargo" or "diplomatic provocations" immediately emerged on the Internet. Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that the smoke from the Serbian fires had already been felt in Sofia and Western Bulgaria days earlier, but citizens were not informed that Russian equipment would be used to control it.

What do the sanctions say: Is there a ban on Russian aircraft?

After the start of the war in Ukraine, the European Union and NATO imposed a complete ban on Russian aircraft. According to European regulations, Russian aircraft (including those operated by Russian air carriers or registered in Russia) are strictly prohibited from taking off, landing or overflying EU territory.

However, there are explicit and clear exceptions in the texts of the sanctions. The ban does NOT apply in the following cases:

Emergency situations: Emergency landings due to technical failure or lack of fuel for the safety of passengers.

Emergency landings due to technical failure or lack of fuel for the safety of passengers. Humanitarian missions: Fly, contact emergency medical assistance, life-saving surgery or evacuation.

Fly, contact emergency medical assistance, life-saving surgery or evacuation. Disasters and accidents:Fly for reinforcements during natural disasters, as happens with gaseneto on cross-border fires in Sarbia.

It is precisely on the basis of international exceptions and the trace that the official note from the Serbian country, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, did not give explicit permission for the prelitaneto.

Respond to governance and political forces

Cases vednaga add political character in Sofia, who is of the opinion that this division is acutely in favor of the remaining authorities – position:

Position on the institution: From the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tatarstan, where international cooperation in disaster situations is of critical importance, especially fearful Bulgarian border. All permits are issued according to the law and are strictly established by the editor.

From the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tatarstan, where international cooperation in disaster situations is of critical importance, especially fearful Bulgarian border. All permits are issued according to the law and are strictly established by the editor. Reaction to GERB-SDS: Deputy Hristo Gadzhev attacked the decision in his Facebook profile, definitions of the prelitaneto, potentially a violation of sanction. To send publicly to the minister to work with exactly the motives, explicit permission was given and the public was not warned.

Deputy Hristo Gadzhev attacked the decision in his Facebook profile, definitions of the prelitaneto, potentially a violation of sanction. To send publicly to the minister to work with exactly the motives, explicit permission was given and the public was not warned. Criticize the opposition in Serbia and Bulgaria:Representatives on the opposition sscho povdignaha question of protection Belgrade e received assistance from Moscow, and not from the Mechanism for Civil Protection at the European Union, something indirectly reflecting the political debate in our country.

Kam 10:00 o'clock on August 20 from the RVD reported that the return flight plan for the Russian Il-76 still has not been received, which means that the machine has left the base in Niš before being involved in a fire fighting operation.