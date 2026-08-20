Iranian threat against Bezmer airbase: How authorities, politicians and NATO reacted after the Financial Times revelatio

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Bulgaria has found itself at the center of global geopolitical tension after the authoritative international publication Financial Times published a report revealing Tehran's plans to expand the military conflict beyond the Middle East. According to two unnamed senior representatives of the Iranian regime, Tehran has considered the possibility of striking US military assets in Southeastern Europe and the Mediterranean, explicitly mentioning objects in Bulgaria (airbase „Bezmer“) and the island of Cyprus. The revelations caused immediate reactions from Bulgarian institutions, sharp political clashes in the National Assembly and an official position of NATO.

What exactly is Tehran's threat?

According to the Financial Times investigation (source: hxxps://www.ft.com/content/9ea0cde8-129e-4d88-976f-e367b7dd4d2c), Iranian forces have analyzed potential targets on European soil in the event of a new military escalation by US President Donald Trump. The Bezmer airbase has come into the sights of the Islamic Republic, as in July the Bulgarian parliament approved the deployment of up to 8 US KC-135 tanker aircraft and 250 military personnel to support and refuel air assets between July and October 2026.

Iranian sources emphasize that a possible strike on their critical infrastructure by the US would “take the war out of the region and into Europe“. They add that the drone attacks on the British Akrotiri base in Cyprus and the long-range missile tests have already served as “a clear message to Europe“ on whose side to take in this conflict.

The reaction of the Bulgarian authorities: Extraordinary measures in “Unlimited“

The Bulgarian government reacted quickly, declaring that the situation is being monitored continuously in coordination with international allies.

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov hastened to reassure the public, stating that according to an official report by the “Military Intelligence Service“ there is no direct threat to the country's national security. He added that our country maintains a constant exchange of information with partners from the United Kingdom and the United States.

hastened to reassure the public, stating that according to an official report by the “Military Intelligence Service“ Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev, however, revealed that together with the Ministry of Defense and under the direct leadership of the Prime Minister, they have undertaken serious preemptive and enhanced security measures around the “Bezmer“ airbase itself. According to him, the introduced restrictions and security correspond to a much higher level of threat than the one actually reported by the intelligence services.

The political earthquake in Sofia: Opposition and ruling party in a head-on collision

The news from the Financial Times instantly exploded the political space in Bulgaria, igniting debates about the involvement of our country in foreign conflicts.

ГЕРБ излезе с официална партийна позиция (източник: hxxps://www.bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1188435), в която определи информацията като изключително сериозен сигнал. Партията разкритикува правителството за „удобното самоуспокоение“ и поиска свикване на Народното събрание, за да бъдат изслушани службите. От ГЕРБ настояват Министерството на външните работи незабавно да извика иранския посланик в София за официално обяснение.

„Продължаваме Промяната“ насочиха критиките си директно към държавния глава. Председателят на ПП Асен Василев заяви във Фейсбук, че по-ранните уверения на Румен Радев, че страната няма нужда от противоракетни системи Patriot, тъй като опасност няма, са се оказали груба грешка. „Пет години опазихме България от войната, а ни вкараха в нея само за два месеца“, коментира Василев.

„Демократична България“ в лицето на съпредседателя Ивайло Мирчев разкритикува институциите за неадекватния и плах отговор на кризата в Близкия изток. Мирчев призова за спешно съвместно заседание на парламентарните комисии по отбрана и външна политика.

„Възраждане“ и други по-малки политически формации отново застъпиха тезата, че прокарването на чужди военни интереси и предоставянето на български бази за американски цели поставя под пряк риск живота на българските граждани и националния суверенитет.

НАТО и международната подкрепа

От щабквартирата на НАТО излязоха с категорична позиция (източник: hxxps://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/8/19/nato-prepared-to-defend-allies), уверявайки, че Алиансът е напълно подготвен да посрещне всякакви заплахи и ще направи всичко необходимо за защитата на своите съюзници.

Междувременно гръцки медии съобщиха, че Министерството на националната отбрана на Гърция вече оценява възможността за спешно разполагане на зенитно-ракетни комплекси Patriot у нас за укрепване на противовъздушната и противобалистичната защита на България, в случай че София отправи официално искане за това.

Анализаторите: Ракетен удар или хибридна диверсия?

Военните експерти и международните анализатори са скептични по отношение на реален ракетен обстрел срещу българска територия, но предупреждават за други сериозни рискове.

Експертът по национална сигурност Йордан Божилов коментира (източник: hxxps://www.mediapool.bg/zaplahata-ot-iran-news386657), че публикацията в западните медии е по-скоро част от контролирана информационна война и дипломатически натиск от страна на Техеран, целящ да разедини европейските общества.

Middle East specialists, including Ruslan Trad (source: hxxps://www.dw.com/bg/raketi-sresu-bezmer-ima-li-realna-zaplaha-za-blgaria/a-78430963), point out that the most realistic threat to Bulgaria remains asymmetric and hybrid. This includes increased cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns on social networks and the potential activation of pro-Iranian proxy structures (such as Hezbollah) to carry out sabotage or terrorist acts on European territory, similar to the attack in Burgas in 2012.

The security services and the Ministry of Interior remain on high alert, and the topic is expected to be discussed at the highest state level in the coming hours.