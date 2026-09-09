Stoyan Kolev went live from prison in Madrid: Mr. Demerdzhiev, I want to tell you that the season is not over

Influencer Stoyan Kolev went live on social networks from prison in Madrid, where he is after escaping from his house arrest in Burgas, reports "Focus". Initially, Kolev hid in Romania, and later ended up in Spain. He was broadcasting live on TikTok the whole time while the police were looking for him. Ultimately, Spanish authorities arrested him in Valencia, and his detention was broadcast on social media.

After the arrest, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev published a joking post on social media:

"The season ended before GTA VI", the Minister of Law and Order wrote.

In his subsequent broadcast, Kolev addressed Demerdzhiev:

"Mr. Demerdzhiev, I want to tell you that the season is not over. The underground can be tied up, it can be caught, I can't - long live Bulgaria. Since I am the biggest criminal, I am coming to collect these bonuses. I will come, I would have come voluntarily, but no - now I am in prison in Madrid.“

FOCUS recalls that the police in Burgas declared Kolev wanted on August 24, after it became clear that he had fled from his home address with the electronic tracking bracelet. Stoyan Kolev also broadcast a video of himself traveling in an unknown direction.

Two days later, the Pazardzhik District Court determined the most severe measure of detention “detention“ for the influencer Stoyan Kolev. The Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office requested a change in the measure after it was established that Kolev had repeatedly violated his “house arrest“. A general criminal case has been opened against him on an indictment for driving after using cocaine and for hooliganism on the “Trakia” highway and at the Courthouse in Pazardzhik during the consideration of his initial detention order.

The first incident was on June 16 on the "Trakia" highway in the Sofia and Pazardzhik districts, where he drove extremely aggressively and at high speed, approached other cars dangerously, flashed his headlights and brandished an air rifle. The second incident was on June 19 in the building of the Courthouse in Pazardzhik, where, after the detention order of "permanent arrest" was set, he shouted and used obscene language in front of citizens and court security guards.

Kolev will probably be extradited to Bulgaria to stand trial on the charges.