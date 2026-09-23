Arsenal keeping a close eye on Kevin Schaede, preparing a bid in January

English champions Arsenal are showing serious interest in Brentford winger Kevin Schaede and are likely to try to sign the German international during the winter transfer window in January, reports renowned transfer expert Ekrem Konur.

The 23-year-old German has made an impressive start to the new Premier League season, scoring three goals in the first five games in a total of 448 minutes on the pitch. His fine performance has increased the attention of scouts from Londoners who have been watching him for several months.

Although Schaede has a binding contract with the “bees“ until the summer of 2028, negotiations to renew it with improved financial terms are currently stalled. According to those close to the player, he is ready for the next big step in his career and would gladly accept an offer from a team that regularly fights for titles and participates in the Champions League.

The former Freiburg player, who has already made five appearances for the German first team, is becoming a key figure for Brentford. Although the club is reluctant to part with him, a solid offer from Arsenal in January would present the management with a serious test.