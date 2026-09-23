Martin Karbovski: Slavi Trifonov pushed the Petrokhan plaque. I was with him

Journalist Martin Karbovski announced on social networks that he personally attended the removal of the illegal memorial plaque on the Petrokhan pass, which earlier today the leader of "There is such a people" Slavi Trifonov publicly stated on social networks that he had destroyed. The monument, honoring the perpetrator of the brutal murders of February 2026 and his victims, caused a sharp public reaction.

Preliminary warning

In his publication, the TV presenter confirms that the action was planned, referring to his previous statement on the air.

"Slavi Trifonov pushed the Petrokhan plaque. I was with him, as I warned in our last live broadcast - if you don't remove it - we will remove it", Karbovski shared on his profile.

The journalist, who in early September was nominated by the parliamentary group of "There is such a people" as a member of the Council for Electronic Media, openly calls on the others present at the scene to declare their participation. According to him, state institutions have allowed the glorification of crimes, which has necessitated their extreme actions.

"The state allows distortions of memory and truth. Someone must stop them. Let everyone who was with us admit it", he added.

The scandal with the monument

The actions of Karbovski and Trifonov come just hours after the former TV presenter published a sharp position in which he called the existence of the plaque a disgrace and a glorification of lawlessness. The monument was erected at the place where at the beginning of the year the unraveling of one of the darkest criminal mysteries in our country began. On it, along with a rainbow-colored pen and a knife, were written the names of the murderer Ivaylo Kalushev and his victims, including a fifteen-year-old boy. The leader of the political formation sharply criticized the Berkovitsa municipality for its inaction in the case.

The February tragedy

The "Petrokhan" case from February 2026 ended with six victims and shook the entire society. Then, in front of the burned-out building of the former hut on the pass, three men were found shot. Investigators categorically established that they had been incited to suicide by the leader of their closed group.

A week later, a minor and another man were found murdered in a camper near Okolchitsa Peak, along with the body of their leader Ivaylo Kalushev. Expert examinations and analyses by criminal psychologists proved that Kalushev led a destructive cult, exercised cruel control and committed sexual assaults on members. When his crimes were about to be revealed, he eliminated the remaining witnesses and ended his life with a revolver.

The investigation rejected the initial conspiracy theories about political assassinations, limiting the motives to the severe psychopathology of the perpetrator, whose name caused the scandal with the memorial plaque that was destroyed today.