Steph Curry climbed to 17th place in the NBA's all-time scoring rankings. The Golden State Warriors guard now has 26,737 points after the 120–100 victory over the Miami Heat.

Curry scored 29 points in 28 minutes on the court. He also recorded 4 assists and 1 steal, making 6 of his 12 three-point attempts.

With his latest achievement, the American moved ahead of legend Oscar Robertson, who has 26,710 points. Behind Curry in the rankings is active Denver Nuggets player DeMar DeRozan with 26,775 points, meaning the difference between the two is 38 points.

The National Basketball Association marked the record with a brief message: “Steph moves ahead of Oscar.” The achievement came in a game that gave Golden State its sixth consecutive victory.

Curry is a four-time NBA champion and a two-time winner of the regular-season Most Valuable Player award. He is among the highest-scoring basketball players in league history, and his position in the rankings could change in the very next games because of the small gap with DeRozan.