Levski launches compensation for fans with Europa League package tickets

Levski has launched the procedure for compensating supporters who purchased package tickets for the matches in the league phase of the Europa League.

The club committed to refunding part of the amount to fans with package tickets after the management reduced the prices of tickets for the remaining three European home matches. The decision came after supporters’ dissatisfaction with the initially announced prices.

To this end, the club has created a special platform through which anyone who purchased a package ticket can request and receive their compensation.

The amounts vary depending on the package purchased and range between €15 and €66.

Levski уточняват, че процедурата вече е активна и призовават всички засегнати фенове да се възползват от нея в посочения срок.