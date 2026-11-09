Zidane calls up Second Bundesliga defender for France

France head coach Zinedine Zidane has called up Wolfsburg defender Saël Kumbedi for the final two Nations League group-stage matches in November. The 21-year-old right-back will replace Juventus’ injured Pierre Kalulu.

Kalulu sustained an injury to the back of his left thigh during his club’s match against Fiorentina. Although he completed the game, subsequent medical examinations revealed a lesion.

“After the match and the examinations carried out in close cooperation with his club, Pierre Kalulu has a lesion to the back of his left thigh. He is withdrawing from the squad and will remain in Turin for treatment,” the French team said.

The call-up is Kumbedi’s first to the senior national team. He was initially included in France’s under-21 squad, but instead of joining the youth side, he will be part of Zidane’s group. He will compete with Malo Gusto for a place on the right side of the defence.

Kumbedi plays for Wolfsburg, who are competing in the Second Bundesliga this season. The defender has made 7 league appearances without registering a goal or an assist. Last season, when Wolfsburg were in Germany’s top flight, he played in 24 matches and provided 5 assists.

The Frenchman came through the youth academy at Le Havre before later moving through Olympique Lyon. He has made 9 appearances for the youth national team. With his call-up to the senior side, he becomes one of the few players to have been given a chance by Zidane while playing in the second tier of German football.

France will visit Italy in Milan on November 12, and three days later will host Turkey in Bordeaux. Zidane’s team lead the group with 3 wins and 1 draw after the first 4 matches and will conclude the group stage with the two direct clashes.

Kumbedi could make his debut as early as the match in Italy, but the decision on his involvement will be Zidane’s. If he does not receive any playing time in Milan, his next opportunity will come in the home match against Turkey.