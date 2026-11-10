Who Is Mirra Andreeva – the New Force in Women’s Tennis

At 19, Mirra Andreeva already has what many tennis players wait an entire career for – a Grand Slam title, two WTA 1000 tournament trophies and a place among the top three players in the world. The Russian has established herself as one of the leading figures of the new generation of women’s tennis, alongside Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

Andreeva began her WTA Finals debut in Indian Wells with a convincing victory over Elina Svitolina – 6:4, 6:0. The win put her at the top of the group alongside Sabalenka. In her next match, she is set to face Karolina Muchova, while the group stage will determine which two players advance to the semifinals.

From Siberia to the Top of the Rankings

Andreeva was born on April 29, 2007, in Krasnoyarsk. She started playing tennis at the age of six, and later her family moved first to Sochi and then to Cannes, France, where she and her older sister Erika established their training base.

Today, Mirra works with Conchita Martínez – the 1994 Wimbledon champion. It is the Spanish coach who has guided the most important stage of the Russian’s development. Andreeva prefers clay, but her results in 2026 show that she is now competitive on all surfaces.

The first major sign came in Madrid in 2023. At the time, 16-year-old Andreeva became one of the youngest players to win a match in the main draw of a WTA 1000 tournament and reached the quarterfinals. In 2025, she won titles in Indian Wells and Dubai, and a year later added trophies from Adelaide and Linz to her collection.

The Paris Title Changed Her Status

On June 6, 2026, Andreeva defeated Maja Chwalińska 6:3, 6:2 in the Roland Garros final. It was her first Grand Slam title and the most significant result of her career up to that point. After the match, she spoke not only about the victory, but also about the pressure that had accompanied her development as a teenager in the spotlight.

„I am grateful to myself for believing in myself and always giving 100 percent,“ Andreeva said after the final.

The victory in Paris transformed her from a promising young player into a champion capable of winning the biggest tournaments. In 2026, she also reached the finals in Madrid and Beijing, and on October 12 climbed to third place in the world rankings. Her season up to that point included 50 wins and 16 losses.

Rivalry with Sabalenka and Rybakina

Andreeva’s presence is changing the balance of power in women’s tennis. Sabalenka remains one of the most powerful players on tour, while Rybakina won the Australian Open and US Open in 2026 and rose to the top of the world rankings. Rybakina, however, withdrew from the WTA Finals due to illness.

Andreeva is younger than her two main rivals and plays with a different profile – she relies on movement, changes of pace and the ability to turn long rallies into a tactical advantage. She already has six WTA-level titles, an Olympic silver medal in doubles and a place among the leading eight players of the season.

That is precisely why the question surrounding Andreeva is no longer whether she will win a major tournament. She did so in Paris. The next challenge is to turn her breakthrough into consistency – first at the WTA Finals and then in the battle for the top spot in women’s tennis.

Sources: apnews.com, tennis.com, techradar.com